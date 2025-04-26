The U.S. is “rapidly closing in on a very serious constitutional crisis” as judges and courts swoop in to halt the Trump agenda, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Van Orden said it is essential that Congress get these “out of control jurists back into the place where they understand that we are three co-equal branches of government, and they have just gotten completely out of control and politicized.”

When asked by host Mike Slater what Congress can actually do about this, the Wisconsin congressman said he has been “spitballing about this with some of my buddies,” and something is in the works.

“And I’m not going to make our plans known until we have them solidified, but there are some mechanisms that I think need to be put into place here, and we’re going to have to work with the executive branch very closely, and both of us are just saying, ‘Look, you’re out of control,'” he explained, noting that they can investigate things and write legislation.

“But we don’t have constitutional authority to enforce things. That’s why people get so frustrated with Congress. We can investigate and investigate and investigate well, and you got someone else has to pick it up in the executive branch. But we are rapidly closing in on a very serious constitutional crisis here,” he warned.

“I don’t use those words lightly, but when one branch that is not elected is trying to subvert the will of the branch — in this case, branches that were elected — that’s an issue, because the people voted for Donald Trump knowing that he would be doing all of these things,” he said.

“Seventy-seven million Americans voted for Donald Trump knowing that he’s going to do these actions, and then the judicial branch doesn’t like those actions, and so they put injunctions on. That’s not how the Constitution was designed,” he added.

