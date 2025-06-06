Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson: Democrats Are Always Unified Because They Do ‘Easy Things’

Democrats seem to always be more united because they do “easy things,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during a discussion on the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“We should honestly focus on the good parts,” he said at the beginning of the interview with host Mike Slater.

“Make sure that we don’t have an automatic tax increase. … The House has made some real progress in terms of trying to fix the Obamacare portion of Medicaid, which is threatening Medicaid for the vulnerable, for disabled children. The $1 that the state spends on a single childless, able-bodied adult, the federal government kicks in nine bucks, which has led to all kinds of legalized fraud and states gaming the system together with their providers,” Johnson explained.

“So there are many good aspects,” he said of the bill before highlighting some of his concerns, which he said “continues to be the long term debt and deficit.”

Johnson said he met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the White House, noting that he “genuinely” likes him and respects him.

“I know there’s a lot of haters out there. I generally like him. I respect him. He is doing things that I don’t think any other president would do, things that have to be done. He’s got a really tough job. Speaker Johnson, I generally like him. He’s a really good person. He’s got a tough job. I like John Thune. I like Mike Crapo. So people leading this effort, I don’t want to — I don’t want to be a problem child to them. I don’t want to make their their job, their life, harder, but, but again, I’m going to continue to point out that we’re not bending the deficit curve down yet,” he said, highlighting his main concern.

LISTEN:

Johnson explained that he is seeking commitment to a “reasonable pre-pandemic level spending and a process to achieve and maintain it,” and he said all of the leaders are open to that.

The question is, how do they accomplish it, he continued, noting that Republicans still have “big spenders” within the party on top of an extremely narrow majority to work with.

“I sympathize with the task. We’ve just got to keep pressure on the system. As much as I like and respect all the people I’m working with here. The good news is we do like to respect each other, and we’re trying. You know, we have the same goal in mind. We just know we’re trying to do hard things,” he said, responding to critics who say that Democrats are, somehow, always unified.

“That’s because they do easy things. They spend money. That’s not hard. More money. Let’s give our teachers more money. Let’s buy our elections. We’re trying to do something really hard,” the senator said. “It’s really hard to rein in government that is completely out of control. It’s really hard. But again, the good news is we all want to do it.”

