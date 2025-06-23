President Donald Trump has been a “man of his word once again,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the U.S. bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.

Whatley said he believes the “histrionics that we’re seeing on the left right now” will settle down, explaining, “Any Democrat who feels like the world is better with Iran having nuclear weapons needs to have their head examined.”

“We can have conversations all day long about whether he should have asked for approval or not, but the fact is, he made it very clear Iran was not going to have a capacity to develop and deliver nuclear weapons,” Whatley said. “That capacity has been completely obliterated, and the president has been a man of his word, once again.”

WATCH — Trump: Iran Nuke Sites “Completely Obliterated”:

Whatley continued to blast the “theater” from the left and said the question for the likes of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and others is this: “Is the world better if Iran has nuclear weapons or not?”

“Fact is that the world is far better off with their capacity being obliterated, and the fact that, you know, Iran is not in a stronger position today than they were 48, 72 hours ago,” he added.

LISTEN:

When host Mike Slater, playing the Devil’s advocate, asked Whatley to respond to criticism that Trump was supposed to be a peace president, he replied, “We are not nation building.”

“The president and the vice president have both made it very clear that we are not at war with the nation of Iran. We are taking out their nuclear weapons capabilities, and that the world is a far better place for it,” Whatley maintained, continuing to blast the left for their hypocrisy.

WATCH — David Hogg Out at DNC as Democrats Have No Leadership, Money, Message:

“Bernie Sanders and the rest of the Democratic leadership did not say a word when President Obama had several instances of putting bombs into places,” he pointed out. “So, you know this, this is definitely theater. And you know, nobody’s bigger at that than Chuck Schumer. The clips that you continually see of him saying one thing on the Senate floor when Democrats are in charge, and the exact opposite when the Republicans are in charge. You know, it would take an hour to go through them all.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.