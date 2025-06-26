President Donald Trump’s campaign promises must become law, Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the budget reconciliation bill, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill.”

Patronis spoke about recent changes made to the measure by the Senate parliamentarian and the challenge they pose for lawmakers trying to get this bill through for the American people.

He lamented that the Senate parliamentarian is unelected and pointed out that Americans want real change.

“Come on, guys, the American people want savings. The American people want common sense when it comes to how their dollars are being spent. And you know what, if we’re not going to spend them right, then we need to give their dollars back to them, ok? And it gets — it gets very frustrating,” he said.

“We try to pass something that is really meaningful out of the House. And then you get, you know, these, these one offs, and look, I’m sorry, there’s some senators out there that truly believe ‘I was here before Donald Trump, and I will be here after Donald Trump,'” Patronis said.

When asked if they can make changes to the Senate version, the congressman said, “I mean, look, we can go back and try to amend it and send it back, but this is what’s going to go back again, back and forth.”

“I mean, and the only person that’s getting screwed over is the American public, you know? I mean, I just don’t get it. What’s wrong with having good policy? You know? I don’t want fraud, waste, abuse. I don’t want people that are that are not eligible to get access to taxpayer dollars,” Patronis said.

“You know, go pay your taxes, and you get the same type of services we get, you know something, but we don’t have a good system to ensure that’s in place,” he said, ultimately adding, “But it all starts with making sure President Trump’s campaign promises become law, and we start putting the dollars that these people — hard-earned money back in their pockets, as opposed to sending it to the Washington filter.”

