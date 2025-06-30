Exclusive – Sen. Tommy Tuberville: Fed Chair Jerome Powell ‘Should Be Gone’

“I don’t even know why we have the Fed,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, laying out the issues with the Federal Reserve and noting that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “should be gone.”

“It’s like everything up here. It’s political. Jerome Powell — I don’t even know why we have the Fed, to be honest with you, but we’ve had them for years. They set interest rates. And it’s a board. It’s not just one person,” he began.

“Jerome Powell has kind of led that,” he said, identifying the only conservative Republican on the board as Mickey Bowen, who is now vice chairman.

“She’s the only one that voted against the interest rates being lowered back right before Kamala Harris, when inflation was sky high, things were going really bad, but obviously he [Powell] tried to help her get elected. He does not like President Trump. He was terrible at the very end of President Trump’s reign, when he would not raise interest rates to stop the inflation, and then when Biden got in he raised them up. It’s all politics,” Tuberville stated.

“Again, this is what this city is about. He should be gone. Somebody else like Scott Bessent or Howard Lutnick or one of those people that President Trump really trusts should be in,” the senator continued.

LISTEN:

“Again, it’s about your agenda and your team that you have for four years. And right now we have the referees in the parliamentarian, the chairman of the Fed. They’re controlling all of it. Jerome Powell could drop it one point today, interest rates, just drop it one point. It would save the American taxpayers $400 billion per point that he dropped it, and we need that to happen,” he said.

“Inflation is as low as it’s ever been, so it’s just — it’s all about politics. It’s all about going after our president, President Trump,” he said, explaining that unelected bureaucrats are “trying to delay everything they possibly can until they get to the next election so they can slow stuff down.”

“It’s just makes you sick to your stomach to see what’s going on up here,” he added.

