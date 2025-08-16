Exclusive — Rep. Ashley Hinson on Trump-Putin Meeting: Trump Using His Leverage to Get People to the Table

President Donald Trump is using his leverage to get people to the table, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Discussing the Trump-Putin meeting that took place in Alaska on Friday, Hinson said Trump has been prioritizing “budget deals, trade deals and peace deals, and he’s using his leverage here on all three fronts to get these people to the table.”

Hinson said that perhaps the most telling thing to come out of news coverage of the meeting is that Russian President Putin said he would never have invaded Ukraine if Trump had been in office.

“So those invasions happened under President Biden, a weak president, and under President Obama. And so that spoke volumes to me about President Trump’s ability to deter conflict around the world,” she said, predicting that Trump will ultimately be the one to get this peace deal brokered.

“I think when you look at how long they were together — and of course, we won’t know everything that was said at that meeting — but I think it’s encouraging that we’re seeing the Ukrainian president come to the United States, and getting these people to the negotiating table so that we can have peace here,” she said, adding some perspective by noting that she speaks with Iowans all the time who do not want us involved in war.

“They don’t want to see our country enter into a war. We have our NATO allies that we have to be considerate of, and countries who weren’t paying their fair share in NATO are now doing that. That sends a message to President Putin as well. So I am very encouraged by this. I think this is great progress, and I hope we have a peace deal very soon,” she continued, adding that it was a good “flex” by Trump to fly U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers over the site as they shook hands before the meeting.

LISTEN:

“A total flex, and a good reminder that, hey, if you mess around with us, you’re going to find out who the world superpower really is, and we’re not afraid to do that,” she said, adding that the show of strength also serves as a “good reminder that we were able to get in and out of Iran and execute a highly classified mission without anybody detecting us.”

“So again, this is about deterrence. To the point about Putin not invading: He understands that President Trump is strong. America is strong again We do have the most elite military in the world, and we’re not afraid to use it if we need to,” she added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.