There is “no communication” between authorities in sanctuary Chicago and ICE regarding getting criminal illegal aliens off the street, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Lyons spoke about Operation Midway Blitz in the Windy City, telling host Mike Slater, “There’s no communication, which is sad.”

“We see that in a lot of big cities, right? We see it in Boston, you know, we saw it in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles. But I gotta say, the men and women in blue, they want to do the right thing. We do have so many officers and, you know … supervisors on the ground of these local police departments that do work with ICE because they encounter the same criminal alien over and over, right?” he said, describing many of these criminals as “habitual offenders” who local authorities want ICE to deal with, despite a lack of official communication between agencies.

“We don’t have the cooperation. But what we did is, you know, we searched a ton of our resources up there. We’re going to make sure that we’re available 24 hours a day when these criminal aliens get released. You know, we have so many targeted criminal aliens we want to focus on,” he said. “We’re really intelligence driven, because we have access to the systems.”

Lyons said ICE knows where these people are and will not allow the municipality of Chicago to hide them.

“But not only that, they’re outside all in Illinois, right? Governor Pritzker has made that state sanctuary, and we’re really proud, because Operation Midway Blitz, we’re doing in honor of Katie Abraham, who lost her life in a DUI crash with her best friend, who was also killed by a criminal illegal alien that should have never been here,” he revealed, explaining that ICE is working in their honor and to ensure that another American family does not have to face the same loss.

Lyons added that he met with Abraham’s father, who he said became a friend.

“He said, ‘You hear all the time about ICE separating families. What about my family?… I was separated from my daughter. I’ll never see her again.’ And that’s such a resonating point to the fact that you have all these elected officials that want to jump behind, let’s say, a Maryland man, right? Or they want to take the side of a criminal alien. How many times have they actually spoke[n] to an angel mom and dad or an American citizen family that’s been affected by crime with a criminal illegal alien?” Lyons asked.

“That’s what we’re out there fighting for right now,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.