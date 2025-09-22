Charlie Kirk “wanted to go to places that a lot of people wouldn’t go,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said during a discussion on Breitbart News Daily.

“It’s a tragic, tragic event,” Schmitt said of Kirk’s political assassination. “I knew Charlie and was on the show quite a bit, and he was just a pretty unique voice in our movement.”

“He decided that he wanted to go to places that a lot of people wouldn’t go. And he wanted to, you know, have an open mic and have … the free exchange of ideas. He wanted to persuade people. He had strong opinions, but that — that’s very American,” the senator pointed out. “That’s a very American concept, that you would believe in something and try to bring more people along with you.”

“And I think the fact that he was, he was murdered for that, I mean, really, that he was murdered for his willingness to go do that is beyond tragic,” he said, expressing sympathy for his wife, Mrs. Erika Kirk, and their two young children.

Schmitt also praised Kirk for his unique ability to bring the younger generation into the fold, crediting him, in part, for exposing younger people to the conservative ideology when they are surrounded by leftist ideas on many college campuses.

“He was reaching younger, the younger generation, where they were at. And I don’t think it’s any accident that you saw those numbers we saw last election cycle for President Trump, you know, come out in force for the conservative movement,” he said, noting that the coronavirus era certainly exposed much of the radical left.

But he added, “I think Charlie Kirk being on campus exposing young people to the conservative ideology when they’re pretty much being indoctrinated through and through got a lot of converts.”

“He also spoke eloquently about his faith, and I think that’s pretty, pretty rare. We talked about it all the time,” he said, explaining that Kirk’s faith was absolutely “foundational” for him. Kirk also “talked about important concepts that seems to counter culture in many ways,” he said, highlighting Kirk’s call to young people to get married and have children.

“Those sorts of things you just don’t hear from a 31-year-old all the time. It’s terrible for his family, for everybody, and for our country,” he said, adding, “My prayer is that that we honor his legacy and continue to sort of speak truth.”

“It’s a real loss,” the senator added. “I mean that in every sense of the word. It’s a voice that was irreplaceable in many ways.”

