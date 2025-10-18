The Hispanic community knows the dangers of socialism and supports President Trump despite the left’s lies, Mayra Flores — who is running in Texas’s 34th district — said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle pointed out that New York City, for instance, is on the cusp of electing a socialist mayor, as well as the fact that socialists such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are vocal leaders in the Democrat party.

“I think the contrast couldn’t be clearer here. And I think that people in the Hispanic community that you’re talking about here, especially there in South Texas, they understand the dangers of socialism more than anybody … so they know this is terrifying for our nation,” he said.

Flores said she had a meet and greet with a Spanish-speaking community and “asked who voted for President Trump.”

“They all voted for President Trump. And I said, ‘Who is still standing with President Trump?’ And they all raised their hand and still are supporting President Trump. And I said, you know, a lot of the Democratic Party is spreading information that Hispanics are not supporting President Trump anymore, and it’s just no, that’s a lie,” she made clear.

“We’re very happy with what he has done at the border. We understand the dangers of the cartels because we have family in Mexico. We understand the dangers of illegal immigration because lots of these people, millions of these people have criminal backgrounds, and we do not want these type of people in our community,” she said, combatting the misinformation.

“We want a strong economy where we can raise our family, where we can pay our own bills. And we see President Trump doing the best that he can, but we still see the impact that the Biden administration left. And so you’re right, but they did tell me that there’s a lot of misinformation being spread, you know, in these networks,” Flores continued, referring to Spanish language networks and noting she is trying to appear on Univision and Telemundo as much as she can.

She stressed the importance of also having someone in the administration to “fight back” against these lies on Spanish networks “to make sure that we keep that vote and that support strong for us in the 2026 midterm.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.