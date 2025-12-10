Exclusive — Rep. Tom Emmer: Ilhan Omar ‘One of the Most Duplicitous Con Artists I’ve Ever Seen’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is one of the most “duplicitous con artists” ever seen, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Defending President Donald Trump’s remarks about the reality of crime and fraud in the Somali community, Emmer said, “You may not like his language, you may not agree with his approach, but you cannot argue with him actually identifying criminal conduct that is not being dealt with by Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, and frankly, is being defended by one of the most duplicitous con artists I’ve ever seen in my life, Ilhan Omar.”

When asked to elaborate, Emmer identified Omar as a hateful racist who encourages violence.

“Oh, this gal is an anti-Semite. She’s hateful. She’s a racist. She goes to the University of Minnesota campus and essentially encourages violence against Jewish students. Then she goes on national TV, and was, ‘Oh, gosh, golly, gee whiz. You know, that Stephen Miller, he talks like Nazis used to talk.’ I mean, ignoring for a second that Stephen happens to be Jewish, right?” Emmer pointed out.

“When I talk about Ilhan Omar, she is not — she doesn’t have clean hands on this at all,” he said, pointing out that she created the Feeding Our Future program, which he identified as “the largest Somali fraud case in a pandemic case in the country.”

“Ninety percent of the people — there’s over 80 people, were indicted in that $250 million fraud scheme — 90 percent of those indicted were from her Somali community,” Emmer revealed.

“So she’s she’s as dirty as they come, and she is a con artist. But the national news media will not hold that gal accountable for anything. Who knows why? But the American public are smarter than that, and they agree with Donald Trump,” the congressman added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.