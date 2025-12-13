Exclusive — Jason Miller Details ‘Massive Accomplishments’ of President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has secured “massive accomplishments” over the course of the year, Jason Miller, senior advisor to the president, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Miller gave Breitbart News Saturday a lay of the land, pointing to some of what people consider to be the most “massive accomplishments” in his first year. He first pointed directly to Trump’s success on the southern border.

“First of all, President Trump closed the border, shut down illegal immigration, and it didn’t take some bipartisan act of Congress,” Miller said. “He did it in a matter of one or two days. So that was a huge accomplishment right out of the gate, and that’s literally just all putting his policies back into place.”

Then he pointed to the peace deals.

“Eight or nine peace deals have come through and a couple more that the President’s still working on. So those are some tangible things that are right in front of people,” he said before switching to the economy.

“But the other thing too, that people might not be tracking as closely. First of all, that we brought down the rate of inflation as high as it was under Biden. As we started to turn that around, we’ve been able to slow the growth of spending, which was out of control under Joe Biden, and we brought some of that energy and enthusiasm back to the markets and back to the economy,” Miller explained.

“When we come back and look at this, Matt at the end of, say, the first two years of the first three years, what we’re going to see is that one of the massive accomplishments from the President’s first year was passing the big, beautiful bill, this tax cut bill, in the middle of the year,” he said, noting that many aspects of it will not kick in until January.

“So as we look at Q1 and Q2 of 2026, our economy is going to take off like a rocket ship. And that’s not me, Jason, just saying that. That’s from speaking with Secretary Bessent… the economic advisors, but also the folks that I work with on Wall Street and in the private sector, everybody believes that Q1 and Q2 are going to take off, which means there’ll be more jobs. They’ll be hired. That means folks’ salaries are going to go up. They’re going to have much more purchasing powers in their everyday lives,” Miller predicted.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.