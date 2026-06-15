Floridians want their state to “remain the free state of Florida” – not radically changed by leftists – Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is running for governor in the Sunshine State, told Breitbart News Saturday.

Donalds, the Trump-endorsed candidate who is leading his primary opponents in the gubernatorial race, pointed to the moniker encompassing that Floridians want Florida to remain “the free state of Florida,” promising that it will continue, should he take over after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“The number one thing they’re focused on, like I said, they want Florida to remain Florida,” he said. “Everybody loves our state, we’re the best state in America. They want that to continue,” he explained, pointing to affordability as a top issue for Floridians.

“When you get to those kitchen table issues, it’s about affordability, and it’s no doubt about that. And so we need to examine every aspect of our government and every aspect of Florida and find ways to drive down costs,” he said, pointing to health care, for example.

“When it comes to health care, we’ve proposed our Your Doctor, Your Price plan, which means that the top 20 services at every physician’s office at every hospital, those top 20 services, we want to post a real cash price, so people can actually compare and see what it costs to get an MRI down the street or an MRI at the local hospital,” Donalds said.

“We believe that’s going to help. That transparency is going to help down costs,” thee congressman explained.

Donalds also mentioned the property tax amendment on the ballot this November. He is in favor and said he will bring it back during his administration if it does not cross the finish line. He also previewed reforms on regulatory systems to drive down insurance costs and modernize permitting and planning in the state.

“Because thirty percent of the cost of a new home is government permitting costs. We got to shrink that number down, so that people can build homes affordably in Florida, so they can chase the Florida dream for themselves, the way I was able to chase it my life,” he said, later adding that Florida has to prepare for growth.

“Growth is coming to Florida because we run a great state. It’s based on common sense conservatism, so and people are going to come. We just want to make sure that we balance that new growth with the beauty of Florida and do all the necessary infrastructure improvement,” Donalds said.

He added, “It’s the people’s quality of life and their transportation timelines are easy to get around our state, so they can enjoy the beauty of Florida.”

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