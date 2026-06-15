Exclusive — Rep. Byron Donalds: ‘Save America Act Should Pass Immediately’ but Democrats Will Not Protect Voting

The SAVE America Act should pass “immediately,” but Democrats are not interested in “protecting the franchise of voting in America,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Donalds, who is running for governor in Florida, discussed the Senate dropping the ball on the legislation, which would require ID to vote in federal elections.

“The SAVE America Act should pass immediately. The problem is you have Senate Democrats who refuse to let it get an up or down vote, and they are blocking using the filibuster, and this is why people are frustrated with the Senate filibuster,” he said, adding, “because 80 percent of the American people want the SAVE America Act.”

Donalds pointed to the “common sense language” written by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

“Common sense language, common sense implementation. Everybody wants voter ID. Everybody wants to make sure that Americans are the only ones voting in our elections. That just makes sense,” he said, reminding Americans that Senate Democrats are blocking it.

“Why? Because the Democrat Party does not care about protecting the franchise of voting in America,” he said. Rather, “They only care about manipulating our election systems for the purposes of gaining power, and it’s so disrespectful to the American people.”

“But this is where I got to push on Senate Republicans. They have a responsibility to get this done for the future of the republic, and if you, if you look at our country 250 years in, the thing that’s going to matter most is protecting our election systems, protecting our borders, and protecting our economy from, quite frankly, our enemies across the globe,” Donalds said.

“And if Senate Democrats aren’t going to help us do common sense things for America — regardless of politics, regardless of party — then you need to just go around them, and that’s why I believe the Senate filibuster needs to go,” he said, explaining that it took him a while to arrive to that position.

“I actually used to think and stand firmly on protecting the filibuster, but the longer I was in Washington, DC, the more you could see that common sense policy, whether it’s the SAVE America Act or codifying President Trump’s border security measures that have worked for our country… there is no question that his border security measures work, but you can’t get Senate Democrats to allow an up or down vote on Donald Trump’s border security measures,” he said, adding, “It is so insane what goes on on Capitol Hill, especially in the U.S. Senate. That’s why the Senate filibuster needs to go.”

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