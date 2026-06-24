It is “alarming” that a majority of people in some areas, such as blue New York, are voting for socialists, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily following the New York socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s allies crushing establishment Democrats in the state’s primaries.

When asked about the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Paul did not mince words, describing it as “alarming that you can get majorities – even in a … hellhole like New York.”

“…But still alarming that a majority of people are voting for socialists. I wrote a book a few years ago, The Case Against Socialism, and in it we talked about some of the polls where, you know, majority of young people are thinking, hey, socialism sounds good, why don’t we try it,” Paul said, noting that many of these young people do not actually understand socialism and the consequences of the ideology.

“They don’t understand … the disaster that is Venezuela, the disaster that is Cuba, the disaster that was China, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, all these places,” the senator said. “What they understand it to be is fairness, and they’re like, well, it’s just not fair that you make twice as much money as me, and we’re just going to make it fair.”

“And they’ve been brought up on this fairness. Now it’s not fair that you run faster than me and that you get the trophy. Everybody should get the trophy,” Paul said.

This toxic ideology has been embraced and taught in both schools and culture, Paul explained, and young people equate that idea of “fairness” with socialism. However, the lawmaker continued, they do not realize that “equal outcome leads to a disaster” such as food shortages, lack of wealth, “and all the things that we have” with capitalism.

He continued, “It’s ignorance, but it is alarming, and then the other, the other possibility, though, is [the] left goes so far left that maybe they can’t win general elections, but in New York, all these people will win.”

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