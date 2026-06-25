Nolte: Critics Slam ‘Supergirl’ as ‘Rotten’ — We’re All Sexists Now!

With 141 reviews in, the critical consensus is that Supergirl is plain ole’ rotten, with just a 58 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

While that number will fluctuate as more reviews come in, it will only fluctuate by a few points either way.

This is terrible news for Hollywood and the entertainment media. These people are now so demented that rather than look at a flop and state the obvious, This movie should’ve been more appealing, they attack us dogs as bigots and sexists for not liking their dog food.

Yeah, we’re the problem.

In Tinseltown, the customer is never right.

Well, if Supergirl bombs (as expected), who or what will they blame it on? Most critics are left-wing, and hordes of them disliked the movie. Further, even the “fresh” reviews come off as rather, shall we say, reluctant.

There are no real raves.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Supergirl must be especially dreadful because almost all of these negative reviews are written by leftists. Therefore, in lawyerspeak, we would call these reviews a “statement against interest.”

You see, in the legal world, a “statement against interest” is given special weight in a trial or sworn statement because what’s being said is harmful to the person saying it. It damages their personal financial or legal interests, or it damages their reputation.

It’s the same with Supergirl, which is how we know this movie must be especially bad.

Giving Supergirl a negative review is a statement against the political interests of the reviewers, most of whom are obnoxious feminists who desperately want movies like Supergirl and mouthy, woke actresses like Supergirl star Milly Alcock to succeed.

For example, dreadful, DEI movies like Birds of Prey (79 percent fresh), Blue Beetle (78 percent fresh), and The Flash (63 percent fresh), were all given passing grades from critics. No one who saw those movies believes those “fresh” rating were based on anything other than reviewers cheerleading identity politics: female (Prey), Hispanic (Beetle), and Mr. They/Them Pronouns (Flash).

Based on its promotion and production budget, Supergirl won’t break even unless it hits around $450-$500 million worldwide. If the projected opening weekend in the $40-$50 million domestic range comes true, that ain’t happening.

If you love movies, nothing about Supergirl makes sense. Why cast a sexless, unappealing brat with the body of a 14-year-old boy as Supergirl? Why allow her to run around mouthing off about how Supergirl is a queer icon who probably swings both ways? Ask yourself: Who is the audience for this crap?

Birds of Prey bombed hard in 2020, with just a $201 million global gross. Why? Because instead of making Harley Quinn appealing to men, they removed the very thing that made Suicide Squad (2016) a global, $750 million global hit — her incredible sex appeal.

I love Paul Giamatti, but I wouldn’t cast him as Superman. Women want to ogle his bod. Ah, but when men want to ogle a woman’s bod, that’s defamed as “the male gaze.” No, it’s called human nature, retards.

The first Wonder Woman made $400 million at the domestic box office. It was a pretty good movie, but the biggest draw was, without question, the stunning Gal Gadot.

This is not rocket science, you puritan killjoys.