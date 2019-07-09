Missing U.S. Scientist in Greece Found Dead in Cave

The body of a prominent American scientist was discovered in a cave on the Greek island of Crete nearly a week after she went missing to go for a daily run.

Greek authorities found Suzanne Eaton, 59, dead on Monday evening six miles away from where she was last seen on July 2 in Chania, a port town, the Daily Mail reported.

The Oklahoma woman traveled to that area of Greece to attend a conference and worked a research scientist at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of death, but relatives say she may have died from being overheated in the 88-degree weather.

Rescue teams and volunteers— all accompanied by drones, ships, and planes— searched for Eaton along with her husband and two sons, according to a Facebook donation page set up by her family, friends, and colleagues.

Eaton was last seen shortly before 3 p.m. when she had finished playing piano and was about to embark on a two-hour run.

Her running shoes went missing, but her other valuables– including her passport, wallet, phone, cash – remained in her room, according to the Facebook post.

“Due to the rough terrain and extreme heat, we believe the most likely possibility is that Suzanne may have either become overheated and looked for shade or that she may have fallen,” her loved ones wrote on Facebook.

Greek authorities issued an alert once she went missing and U.S. Embassy officials in Greece have been notified.