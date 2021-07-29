Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was seen maskless Thursday at a crowded outdoor gathering in D.C., despite giving orders to Capitol Police that day to arrest those who do not wear a mask “throughout the Capitol Grounds.”

Journalist Ryan Saavedra posted photos on Twitter, captioned “Was just sent this by a source who says that this is a maskless Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

Was just sent this by a source who says that this is a maskless Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from today on 6th street and east cap. pic.twitter.com/8WijgnPDfC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 29, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans on Tuesday, stating, “Fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised.”

It is unclear if the 81-year-old California Democrat entered a building.

Rep. Lee Zeldin criticized Pelosi’s decision to require masks, while the Democrat-controlled Senate has not issued a mask mandate:

In the Dem US Senate, no masks are required. In the Dem US House, masks must be worn or Members will be fined. Staff & visitors may be arrested. Of course, many on the left & in the media would defend the 2 rules. Why? Is it Science? Nope! It’s about power, politics & control. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 29, 2021

Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

The Capitol’s Attending Physician, Brian Monahan, Tuesday said he is now advising Congressional members, and staff is to wear a “well-fitted” super mask while inside if “other individuals are present.” He wants the special mask worn everywhere by everyone: The House Office Buildings, the Halls of the House, and House Committee Meetings. He noted that the masks are now required everywhere, and masks will be provided to those without. Individuals who do not obey will receive fines.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Wednesday, “Twice today I saw the Speaker in a crowded room without a mask, less than 24 hours after imposing the mask mandate.”

In a panicked defense of her reinstating of the mask mandate and thus surrendering to the Chinese coronavirus, Pelosi called McCarthy a “moron.”

Several Republican members of Congress stated they will not comply with the new mask mandate, including Reps. Thomas Massie (KY), Nancy Mace (SC), and Kat Cammack (FL).

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News before the publication of this article.