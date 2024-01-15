Oops: Failed U.S. Moon Lander Now Hurtling Back TOWARDS Earth

The NASA-backed Peregrine One moon lander is now hurtling back towards Earth after last week failing on its historic journey.

Astrobotic, which had been hoping to hoping to land the first American-made spacecraft on the Moon in more than 50 years, predicts its spacecraft will likely burn up in the atmosphere in the next few days, the BBC reports.

Experts had been working with NASA and other space companies to find the most safe and responsible way of ending Peregrine’s mission.

“The team is currently assessing options and we will update as soon as we are able,” the company noted in a social media post.

Update #16 for Peregrine Mission One: pic.twitter.com/TiLr4AU4rB — Astrobotic (@astrobotic) January 13, 2024

The Peregrine Mission One (PM1), built by private U.S. space company Astrobotic, blasted into space on 8 January, as Breitbart News reported.

However, despite the smooth take off, the Peregrine spacecraft quickly hit a technical glitch.

Shortly after it separated from the rocket the spaceship experienced a fault that meant it shed “critical” amounts of fuel.

Technicians said the planned touch down on the Moon would not be able to happen and the mission was aborted soon after.