Scientists Eyeing Washington Volcano’s Rise in ‘Seismic Activity’

There has been a spike in ‘seismic activity’ at Mount Adams in Washington state, and scientists are keeping an eye on the situation.

As there is just one permanent seismic monitor near the site, scientists are setting up temporary stations in the area so they can better monitor and understand the uptick in activity, Fox 13 reported on Sunday.

“Right now, there is no indication that the level of earthquake activity is cause for concern, according to the United States Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory,” the outlet said.

In September, there were six recorded earthquakes at Mount Adams, KGW 8 reported on Thursday. The article noted that number was the highest since scientists began monitoring the site in the early 1980s. However, none of the earthquakes were felt on the surface.

The second-tallest volcano in Washington is ranked as a “high threat” volcano by USGS [United States Geological Survey]. If it erupts, residents will encounter lahars, or muddy flows of rock, ash and ice that surge downstream, causing landslides, the agency said. The south-central Washington volcano is about 50 miles west-southwest of Yakima, and 30 miles north of the White Salmon-Hood River area of Washington and Oregon. Mount Adams is part of the Mount Adams-King Mountain volcanic field, which contains more than 120 smaller volcanoes in parts of Skamania, Lewis, Klickitat and Yakima counties, as well as the western part of the Yakama Nation.