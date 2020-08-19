Goodyear Tire addressed the widespread backlash after a slide from what was said to stem from an employee diversity training program went viral, denying that Goodyear corporate was behind it and emphasizing the company’s support of the police.

While the company did not explicitly give employees the green light to wear “unacceptable” symbols, such as MAGA attire, it left the door open for them to openly support popular SJW causes.

“Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so,” the company said on social media, providing a lengthier statement which denied Goodyear corporate’s involvement in the viral slide.

“First, the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class,” Goodyear said in s statement, emphasizing its “zero tolerance” policy for any forms of harassment or discrimination.

The company outlined its policy of asking associates to refrain from workplace expressions “in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party” but appeared to leave the door open for the SJW causes, or what the viral slide identified as “acceptable.”

Emphasis added:

To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.

The company also stated that it “wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement” and said it will continue doing so.

“These are not mutually exclusive. We have heard from some of you that believe Goodyear is anti-police after reacting to the visual. Nothing could be further from the truth, and we have the upmost appreciation for the virtual work police do on behalf of our shared communities,” Goodyear continued.

“This can’t be said strongly enough,” it added:

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

A slide from what was said to be a Goodyear diversity training session sparked the mass controversy. The “zero” tolerance slide displayed columns reading “acceptable” and “unacceptable.” “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA Attire,” and “Politically Affiliated Slogans or Material” were deemed “unacceptable,” while “Black Lives Matter (BLM)” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)” fell under the “acceptable” category:

According to @goodyear tires, a MAGA shirt is a zero tolerance hate symbol. But Black Lives Matter is allowed. pic.twitter.com/1kWRqSDFQa — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2020

“According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio,” WIBW reported.

Goodyear’s statement follows President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of Goodyear.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES — They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” he wrote:

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Notably, Goodyear spokeswoman Melissa Monaco did not initially deny the content of the viral image.

“As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” Monaco said.