Donald Trump Reacts to MAGA Hat Ban: Do Not Buy Goodyear Tires

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to a viral image showing Goodyear Tire had banned employees from wearing MAGA attire.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Get better tires for far less!”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The image currently going viral on social media features a Goodyear employee diversity training program slide showing that “Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material” were “unacceptable” while support for “Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)” was acceptable.

Trump indicated that his supporters and the right should fight back with a boycott of the tire company.

“This is what the Radical Left Democrats do,” he wrote. “Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!”

As Breitbart News reported, the slide was leaked by an anonymous employee who said it was presented at a Topeka, Kansas plant.

According to @goodyear tires, a MAGA shirt is a zero tolerance hate symbol. But Black Lives Matter is allowed. pic.twitter.com/1kWRqSDFQa — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2020

Goodyear spokeswoman Melissa Monaco did not dispute the image but reasserted the company’s commitment “to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace” in a statement.

“As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” Monaco continued.