WATCH: Protesters Gather in NYC Following Chauvin Trial Verdict

Crowds of protesters appeared to gather and march in New York City on Tuesday evening following the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, according to videos shared online.

Video of protesters outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn showed people chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and another clip reportedly showed the group moving onto the Manhattan Bridge.

However, Breitbart News could not confirm the authenticity of the two videos.

One guilty verdict is not justice. NYC is at Barclays Center pushing for abolition. pic.twitter.com/4bBcYsMAqP — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 21, 2021

Despite some of the heaviest visible NYPD presence tonight, the group from Barclays has taken the Manhattan Bridge. https://t.co/sNRkefn7lr pic.twitter.com/QrbHhhQ6uF — PROTEST_NYC (@protest_nyc) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, journalist Andy Ngô posted video footage of a protester telling outdoor diners to “Get the f*ck out of New York; we don’t want you here,” as others echoed him:

New York: #BLM protesters tell white people dining outside to “get the f— out of New York” & that their white-owned taquerias aren’t welcome. The crowd chant along. pic.twitter.com/E8D7B2rkQ8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

Another clip appeared to show protesters telling police officers to quit their jobs:

the crowd chants “quit your job” as they pass by a group of NYPD officers.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #chauvinverdict #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vmrfzciFGF — eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 21, 2021

Breitbart News could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Just before 4:00 p.m., writer Noah Hurowitz shared a screenshot of flights and helicopters over New York City, noting, “I count 7 helicopters hovering over NYC and NJ at the moment, most of them appear to be news crews”:

I count 7 helicopters hovering over NYC and NJ at the moment, most of them appear to be news crews. Hard to overstate how much this contributes to a feeling of dread and tension on the ground, even indoors pic.twitter.com/PZJi7XbEv5 — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) April 20, 2021

Breaking 911 shared a list of protests planned for the area on Tuesday night:

Protests planned for NYC tonight. pic.twitter.com/eOwdxf1fJH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 20, 2021

Breitbart News reported former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on the three charges he faced in the death of George Floyd. The charges were second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

“Sentencing will be in roughly eight weeks. Chauvin could face 12.5 years on the most serious charge, but could be given an even longer sentence if prosecutors follow through on earlier commitments to argue for aggravating circumstances,” according to Breitbart News.