WATCH: Protesters Gather in NYC Following Chauvin Trial Verdict

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: People prepare to march through the streets of Manhattan to protest the recent killing of a black man by police in Minnesota on April 12, 2021 in New York City. On Sunday, police shot and killed Daunte Wright, a young man whose car …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Amy Furr

Crowds of protesters appeared to gather and march in New York City on Tuesday evening following the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, according to videos shared online.

Video of protesters outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn showed people chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and another clip reportedly showed the group moving onto the Manhattan Bridge.

However, Breitbart News could not confirm the authenticity of the two videos.

Meanwhile, journalist Andy Ngô posted video footage of a protester telling outdoor diners to “Get the f*ck out of New York; we don’t want you here,” as others echoed him:

Another clip appeared to show protesters telling police officers to quit their jobs:

Breitbart News could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Just before 4:00 p.m., writer Noah Hurowitz shared a screenshot of flights and helicopters over New York City, noting, “I count 7 helicopters hovering over NYC and NJ at the moment, most of them appear to be news crews”:

Breaking 911 shared a list of protests planned for the area on Tuesday night:

Breitbart News reported former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on the three charges he faced in the death of George Floyd. The charges were second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

“Sentencing will be in roughly eight weeks. Chauvin could face 12.5 years on the most serious charge, but could be given an even longer sentence if prosecutors follow through on earlier commitments to argue for aggravating circumstances,” according to Breitbart News.

