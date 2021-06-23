Caitlyn Jenner Vows: ‘I Will Do Everything to Fight Critical Race Theory’

Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner pledged to combat critical race theory in Golden State schools if elected.

A transcript is as follows:

HARRIS FAULKNER: What about critical race theory? I know that’s something you’ve been pretty vocal on.

CAITLYN JENNER: Well, I was just watching that and I feel for those parents. If I become governor, I will do everything to fight critical race theory taught to our children. This generation coming up is probably the least racist, the most open-minded generation in the history of our country. We don’t need to set them back by trying to teach them racism.