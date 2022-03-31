Med Student, Trans Activist Implies She Hurt Patient Mocking Pronoun Pin

A medical student and transgender rights activist in North Carolina appeared to suggest she hurt a patient who laughed at her pronoun pin, but has since deleted the online post.

Student Kychelle Del Rosario of Wake Forest University’s School of Medicine claimed she missed the individual’s vein while drawing blood, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

“I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff ‘She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?’ I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice,” Del Rosario’s post read.

Social media profile Libs of Tik Tok shared a screenshot of the tweet and followers voiced their opinions.

The school said it was aware of what happened and was addressing the issue with the student involved, the Mail article continued, noting Del Rosario had apparently advocated for the trans community in the past:

Last year, she published an essay arguing against the so-called Bathroom Bill that sought to require individuals to use public restrooms corresponding to their gender assigned at birth. … She also shared how she was a leader for Safe Zone in Medicine, which she explained as being ‘an organization run by health care trainees whose goal is to educate health professionals about the needs and disparities in LGBTQ+ healthcare.’

The young woman appeared to have deleted her social media accounts but kept a LinkedIn profile.

