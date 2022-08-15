50,000 March in Protest Against Pride Parade in Belgrade, Serbia

ROME — Some fifty thousand protesters took to the streets of the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday, calling for the cancellation of an upcoming EuroPride event scheduled for September 12-18.

Chanting slogans such as “Hands off our children!” and “Stop the parade of shame!” Belgrade residents rallied in support of traditional family values and against LGBT indoctrination, media reported:

EuroPride, a multi-day event sponsored by the LGBT community, is hosted by a different European city each year, last year’s having taken place in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to EuroPride organizers, Belgrade will be the first city in Southeast Europe and the first outside the EEA (European Economic Area) to host a major event for the European LGBT community.

“This is a milestone for the LGBTI+ community in the whole region and the beginning of a new era,” the EuroPride2022 website declares.

“In the Western Balkans, the LGBTI+ community faces deep inequality and discrimination,” the site states. “EuroPride in Belgrade is a turning point in the region, validating the efforts of LGBTI+ activists to achieve equality and empowering them to continue the fight.”

Sunday’s protest received support from the Serbian Orthodox Church, which has voiced opposition to the gay pride event taking place in Belgrade.

