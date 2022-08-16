Trans Activists Shout Down 80-Year-Old Woman Protesting Against Men in Girls’ Locker Rooms

Transgender activists harassed an 80-year-old woman as she attempted to give a speech in opposition to the presence of men in girls’ locker rooms.

The speaker, Julie Jaman, had previously been banned from her local YMCA in Port Townsend, Washington, after she asked an employee to get a man who identifies as transgender out of the women’s locker room.

Jaman told Reduxx that she became concerned when she saw a man dressed in a women’s bathing suit in the women’s locker room watching little girls as they removed their bathing suits.

Instead of asking the man to leave the locker room, the employee threatened to call the cops on Jaman and banned her from the YMCA.

Jaman spoke out against the YMCA’s decision to allow men in the same locker room as young girls at a protest. Activists can be seen tearing down suffragette flags behind Jaman and shouting her down, prompting her to ask her supporters to call the police.

The 80-year-old woman who was banned from her local swimming pool for raising concerns about a male in the female washroom was heckled as she gave a speech tonight. Trans activists ripped down the suffragette flags behind her and tried to sabotage her microphone. #LetJulieSwim pic.twitter.com/LjHBFMfBHr — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 16, 2022

The transgender activists attempted to drown out the 80-year-old woman’s speech with chants of “trans rights are human rights” and “trans women are women.”

In another video from the event, one women can be heard talking to police and referring to the transgender activists when she says “they’re coming at us from every direction,” going on to say “this is what happens when women try to speak … that’s why we needed you.” The video continues until a pro-trans protester flips off the woman recording.

One attendee of the protest took to social media, remarking, “They didn’t want to let women speak. They got physical with us but we all spoke….Men were being bullies.”

Port Townsend was intense. They didn't want to let women speak. They got physical with us but we all spoke. Nobody got hurt or arrested. Men were being bullies. We had to form a protective circle. This was the most aggressive man. #LetJulieSwim #LetWomenSpeak pic.twitter.com/zdPuaqTjm4 — Candace Mercer ⚔ Are You OK With This? (@candiomercer) August 16, 2022

A pro-trans activist gloated on social media, calling it “an incredible night,” claiming they “showed up in huge and beautiful fashion to say that hate has no place here.”

What an incredible night. The Port Townsend community showed up in huge and beautiful fashion to say that hate has no place here. Trans and cis-allies alike spoke love & support, and the only TERF speaker was from out of town. Tonight reminded me why Port Townsend is home. ❤️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 — David J. Faber has cold feet (@DavidJFaber) August 16, 2022

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com