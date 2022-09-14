Pride Festival to Host ‘All Ages’ Drag Show, Sponsored by Politicians and Corporations

A Drag Queen performs at Tales of the Cocktail 2022 at Bacardi Drag Ball at OZ New Orleans on Monday, July 25, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Spencer Lindquist

The Joliet, Illinois Pride Festival is set to include an all-ages drag show and is sponsored by a number of politicians and various corporations. 

A poster for the festival advertises what it refers to as an “all-ages drag show.” It also told attendees to “bring your dollar bills to tip the performers during the all ages drag performance.”

The Joliet Pride Festival has a number of sponsors, including both politicians and corporations. Jennifer Bertino, the Will County Executive, is sponsoring the event, and is joined by State Representative Natalie Manley.

Other officials, including the Will County Coroner and the Will County Auditor, are both sponsors of the festival. In addition, both Exxon and Holiday Inn are sponsoring the event. 

The Boise Pride Festival recently suspended its Drag Kids performance, which would have featured dances from child drag performers. The decision to suspend the performance came after various sponsors pulled their support from the festival.

Zions Bank, one of multiple financial institutions to initially support the event, was one of the first organizations to retract its support. Zions Bank issued a statement explaining that they were not previously aware of the events involving minors and decided to pull its support after being notified about the planned child drag show. 

