The Joliet, Illinois Pride Festival is set to include an all-ages drag show and is sponsored by a number of politicians and various corporations.

A poster for the festival advertises what it refers to as an “all-ages drag show.” It also told attendees to “bring your dollar bills to tip the performers during the all ages drag performance.”

Joliet, IL is having a pride fest sponsored by elected officials. They encourage kids to “bring your dollar bills” so they can hand tips to the drag queens during the all ages drag show pic.twitter.com/eo1ofjH8e1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2022

The Joliet Pride Festival has a number of sponsors, including both politicians and corporations. Jennifer Bertino, the Will County Executive, is sponsoring the event, and is joined by State Representative Natalie Manley.

Other officials, including the Will County Coroner and the Will County Auditor, are both sponsors of the festival. In addition, both Exxon and Holiday Inn are sponsoring the event.

The Boise Pride Festival recently suspended its Drag Kids performance, which would have featured dances from child drag performers. The decision to suspend the performance came after various sponsors pulled their support from the festival.

BREAKING: Boise Pride Festival has suspended its "Drag Kids" performance, which had been scheduled to include child drag queens as young as 11 years old. pic.twitter.com/ipkkOXBLYn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2022

Zions Bank, one of multiple financial institutions to initially support the event, was one of the first organizations to retract its support. Zions Bank issued a statement explaining that they were not previously aware of the events involving minors and decided to pull its support after being notified about the planned child drag show.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.