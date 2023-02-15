A group of Chicago-based drag performers called the “Kiki Queens” used drag performances to fundraise for an organization that hosts LGBT “affirming youth groups” for children in 7th grade and even teaches minors how to perform in drag.

The Kiki Queens describe themselves as “a group of live-singing Drag Queens and other specialty performers.” Their site also notes that the group’s mission “is to raise awareness and funds, through performance, for Chicago area nonprofits doing services in the LGBTQ+ community.”

In addition, their site states “To date, Kiki Queens and our supporters have helped raise over $125,000 for local LGBTQ+ nonprofits!”

The group has eight different performers, including “Tipsy Bubbles,” “Sassy Betch,” “Venus Envy,” and “Izzie Contagious.” The group’s site notes that “we don’t limit our performers to any one gender, gender-expression, sexual orientation, or even type of performance.”

One show, called “Bitchcraft” raised $6,488 for the Center on Youth Halsted, a pro-trans group that hosts “affirming” youth groups for minors.

“To Be Human (TBH) is Center on Halsted’s weekly all-inclusive youth group for 7th-12th graders who are LGBTQ+, questioning, and allies,” their site explains. One group is designed for minors who identify as transgender. The description reads “To Be… TGNC is a brave space designated for 7th-12th grade transgender, non-binary, agender, gender expansive and questioning youth. Together youth and staff create a network of support, care, resistance, and creative, joyful resilience.”

There’s also a group that is specifically designed for “LGBTQ+ young people of color.” The description says:

“To Be… QTPOC is a brave space designated for 7th- 12th grade LGBTQ+ young people of color. To Be… QTPOC provides a space for queer and trans young people of color to discuss and explore their experiences within the LGBTQ+ community and in society at large.”

Perhaps most concerning of all, the center has a program called “Dare to Drag,” the description of which explains “This year’s program features three cohorts of 5 – 7 students who will learn about the basics of drag, including performance, make-up skills, dance, and confidence.” Minors as young as 16 are accepted into the program.

It goes on to say “Each Cohort culminates in a performance, allowing the youth to show off the skills that they have learned in our Dreams of Drag Showcase in COH’s Hoover-Leppen Theater as well as an encore performance.”

There’s also a “Youth Horizons” program, which aims to build “caring relationships between LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12 -24 and adults to help youth grow in their queer and trans identities” as well as to “become lifelong contributing members of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

One aspect of the program specifically trains youth to become activists.“The youth program offers a wide variety of workshops and presentations each week that are focused on developing skills and knowledge in the areas of arts and culture” as well as “leadership and activism” and “sexual health and identity.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.