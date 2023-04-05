Kansas State Senate Passes Legislation to Protect Women’s Restrooms

The Kansas State Senate passed legislation that would prevent men from using women’s restrooms.



The legislation passed in the State Senate by a vote of 28 to 12, with one more vote than would be needed to override a veto. The bill would also prevent individuals from changing the sex listed on their driver’s license.

The legislation already passed the State House, and will now go to the desk of Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is expected to veto the bill. Both the House and the Senate have Republican supermajorities, however.

The legislation argues that “important governmental objectives of protecting the health, safety and privacy” justify the protection of sex-segregated spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms.

The legislation comes as numerous different states take political action against gender ideology.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning the use of sex change operations, cross-sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers on minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

Wyoming recently banned men from women’s sports. In Idaho, Gov. Little signed legislation barring men from using women’s restrooms at schools. In Texas, the State Senate recently advanced legislation that would restrict drag performances in the presence of children and would penalize libraries that host drag performances.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, vetoed legislation to defend children from transgender medical interventions, but his veto was overruled by the state legislature.

Meanwhile in Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an emergency regulation on medical interventions—including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex change operations—that seek to change a patient’s sex. He also established a hotline where members of the public can report the use of so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com