Texas Senate Advances Legislation Restricting Drag Performances

The Texas State Senate gave initial approval to a pair of bills that would seek to limit the exposure children have to drag performances.

One piece of legislation, SB12, which has not yet passed through the Senate, would ban “sexually oriented” drag performances in front of children.

Under the legislation, businesses that host a “sexually oriented” drag performance in front of children could be hit with a $10,000 fine. Performers could face a misdemeanor charge, which includes up to a year of jail time. Every Republican in the Senate chamber supported the bill, as did two Democrats.

Meanwhile, the second bill, SB 1601, would strip state funding from libraries that host drag performances. In one instance, the Houston Public Library hosted a registered sex offender to read to young children at a drag queen story hour. Both bills require additional approval in the Texas Senate before they move to the House.

The legislation is being considered as other states take action against the consequences of gender ideology, including drag shows and the medical transition of minors who identify as the opposite sex.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning the use of sex change operations, cross-sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers on minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

Wyoming recently banned men from women’s sports. In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little signed legislation barring men from using women’s restrooms at schools.

Meanwhile in Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an emergency regulation on medical interventions — including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex change operations — that seek to change a patient’s sex. He also established a hotline where members of the public can report the use of so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com