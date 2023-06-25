LGBT activists at the annual Drag March on Friday in New York City shouted a troubling message regarding children across the nation.

As Pride Month comes to a close, the participants marched through Tompkins Square Park in the East Village while chanting, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Video footage shows the flamboyantly dressed crowd moving through the area, and a woman among the group appeared to be topless:

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” some of those in the crowd shouted.

Another video shows marchers with a banner that reads “Drag March” as the crowd filled the street:

NYC Drag March takes to the streets towards Stonewall Inn https://t.co/XDeS8hX7Oh pic.twitter.com/N0NHoOGxbZ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

The march came to an end at the Stonewall Inn located in Greenwich Village, whose website says it is “Where Pride Began.”

Meanwhile social media users responded to the initial video, one person writing, “And they say ‘we’re not coming for the children.'”

In July 2021, Breitbart News reported the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus unpublished a music video where singers promised to “convert” children to their LGBT ideology once the clip went viral online.

Lyrics to the song include:

You think we’re sinful. You fight against our rights. You say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. It’s funny. Just this once, you’re correct. …

We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly, and you will barely notice it. You can keep him from disco, warn about San Francisco. Make him wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus released a song outlining how they’ll "convert your children." Read more: https://t.co/1j9DybR12W pic.twitter.com/xyNs1RS7Z9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Jinkx Monsoon recently accused conservatives of using children as political shields as debate rages over child grooming, according to Breitbart News.

He claimed, “They’re using children as a shield, like they’ve done many, many times before. That has always been their tactic. What the GOP is doing is objectively evil.”

Breitbart News has covered extensively the issues surrounding drag queens.

BelissaCohen via Storyful