Participants in drag seen at the march. Hundreds Of Drag Queens and Kings filled the streets for the 29th annual New York City Drag March, an annual drag protest and visibility march taking place at Tompkins Square Park as a kick-off to NYC Pride weekend, coinciding ahead of the NYC …
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
Amy Furr

LGBT activists at the annual Drag March on Friday in New York City shouted a troubling message regarding children across the nation.

As Pride Month comes to a close, the participants marched through Tompkins Square Park in the East Village while chanting, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Video footage shows the flamboyantly dressed crowd moving through the area, and a woman among the group appeared to be topless:

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” some of those in the crowd shouted.

Another video shows marchers with a banner that reads “Drag March” as the crowd filled the street:

The march came to an end at the Stonewall Inn located in Greenwich Village, whose website says it is “Where Pride Began.”

Meanwhile social media users responded to the initial video, one person writing, “And they say ‘we’re not coming for the children.'”

In July 2021, Breitbart News reported the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus unpublished a music video where singers promised to “convert” children to their LGBT ideology once the clip went viral online.

Lyrics to the song include:

You think we’re sinful. You fight against our rights. You say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. It’s funny. Just this once, you’re correct.

We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly, and you will barely notice it. You can keep him from disco, warn about San Francisco. Make him wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair.

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Jinkx Monsoon recently accused conservatives of using children as political shields as debate rages over child grooming, according to Breitbart News.

He claimed, “They’re using children as a shield, like they’ve done many, many times before. That has always been their tactic. What the GOP is doing is objectively evil.”

Breitbart News has covered extensively the issues surrounding drag queens.

RELATED VIDEO — MASSIVE Line of Protesters March Against Anti-Catholic Drag Queens Outside Dodger Stadium:

BelissaCohen via Storyful

