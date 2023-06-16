‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jinkx Monsoon Accuses Conservatives of Using Children as ‘Shields’: ‘What the GOP Is Doing Is Objectively Evil’

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Jinkx Monsoon has accused conservatives of using children as political shields in the debate over child grooming. “What the GOP is doing is objectively evil,” the drag queen said.

In an interview with Variety, Jinkx Monsoon — real name, Jerick Hoffer — launched a broad attack on the right’s efforts to protect children from radical gender ideology and irreversible transgender medical procedures.

He also claimed that “allies” on the left have failed to adequately defend drag queens.

“The only reason I think that allies are being quiet about it, and what is so insidious about what the GOP is doing, is that kids are involved,” he said. “They’re using children as a shield, like they’ve done many, many times before. That has always been their tactic. What the GOP is doing is objectively evil.”

Jinkx Monsoon Talks 'Doctor Who,' Broadway and Pride: 'When Your Dreams Come True, That's When the Real Work Begins' https://t.co/wtKneUz8ri — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2023

Jinkx Monsoon also claimed drag queens and transgenders are being politically “scapegoated” by the right.

“They’re scapegoating our community. They are using this crusade against the queer community, and that is blatant homophobia,” he said. “Every justification they give you to try to say it’s not homophobia is a lie. It’s hypocritical. They are being blatantly hypocritical. They are extremely hypocritical in their rhetoric.”

Monsoon recently appeared with other Drag Race alumni during the MTV Movie and TV Awards to blast the growing number of anti-grooming laws in states including Florida, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

“At this time, it’s so important to hear queer and trans stories from queer and trans people, to meet the artists behind the artistry and see the human beings there, so we can have empathy for one another and halt these blatantly bigoted, anti-queer, anti-trans legislations,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, Monsoon has been cast in the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who. He rose to fame as a contestant and winner on both RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race: All-Stars.

