San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Hides ‘We’ll Convert Your Children’ Video After Backlash

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus unpublished a music video promising to “convert” children to a “tolerant” pro-LGBT worldview after it went viral Wednesday, thanks to its unabashed repurposing of rhetoric attributed to Christians, playfully declaring: “the gay agenda is here,” “we’ll corrupt your kids,” and “we’re coming for them.”

In the song titled “Message From the Gay Community,” the choir gloats that parents are powerless to stop their movement from recruiting children — merely to be “accepting, caring people,” soloists Troy Iwata and Daniel Quadrino insist, mugging for the camera.

“So as we celebrate pride on the progress we’ve made over these past years, there’s still work to be done. So to those of you out there who are still working against equal rights, we have a message for you,” Iwata says before kicking off the song with the opening lines:

You think we’re sinful. You fight against our rights. You say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. It’s funny. Just this once, you’re correct.

The song goes on, with the activists promising to convert children “quietly and subtly.”

We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly, and you will barely notice it. You can keep him from disco, warn about San Francisco. Make him wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair.

The singers then repeatedly promise that they are “coming” for parents’ children.

“We’ll convert your children,” they gleefully sing. “Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children.”

The group made the original video private less than a week after uploading it on July 1. CBN reports the video had a disproportionally larger number of dislikes than likes, with over 1,000 comments, many of which were deleted.

In June, the choir similarly went viral for creepy political propaganda — a brief clip barking commands to receive a coronavirus vaccine, simply titled “Vaccinate!”

The video comes on the heels of Pride Month, which saw leftists in Hollywood, massive corporations, and the Biden White House pandering to LGBT demographics.

Nickelodeon, for example, promoted pride month with a video featuring drag queen Nina West, who sang about the meaning of the colors on the “pride” flag.

Overall, children’s shows have experienced a “222 percent increase in LGBTQ characters and stories between 2017 and 2019 alone,” according to a recent study.