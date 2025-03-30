A Democrat Seattle council member’s recent resolution may end commitments to defund the police, a movement that was fueled by leftist protests.

Councilmember Rob Saka recently introduced Resolution 32167 that includes measures to appreciate first responders, police accountability, a diversified public safety response, and consent decree progress, Fox News reported on Saturday.

In addition, Saka on Tuesday told the Seattle City Council’s public safety committee, “This resolution reverses any prior commitment or pledge by past councils to defund or abolish the police. We know that these statements were routinely cited by departing police personnel as a reason for leaving. We also know that they are very divisive.”

In July 2020, a majority of the Seattle City Council backed a proposal to defund the city’s police by 50 percent, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The outlet noted that “Democrats have largely yielded to activists’ demands to ‘defund the police’ or even ‘abolish the police,’ with minimal resistance from the party.”

The following month, the council approved proposals to cut down the police department by about 100 officers via layoffs and attrition, and the Associated Press (AP) said it was “an action supported by protesters who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis but strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief.”

In November 2020, Breitbart News reported that Seattle officers were leaving the force in droves as the city voted to defund the police.

“Amid violent, nationwide uprisings and protests against police officers, Democrat Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office stated that 134 officers have left the city’s police force as of October 31. Last month alone, 23 officers left their positions at the department,” the article read, adding that “Durkan also expressed her excitement over the council’s decision to cut the department’s budget.”

Per the recent Fox report, four council members voted for the bill. No one opposed it and there was one person absent. The resolution is being moved on to the larger city council that meets on Tuesday.

In a city council news release, officials said the bill “Reiterates support for first responders, acknowledges failure of defund movement and embraces focus on underserved communities.”

Saka was also quoted as saying the council had been working with Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office.

“This is finally the time to acknowledge the lessons of the past and pivot decisively toward a better, future-focused public safety model. We are committed to making everyone in our community feel safe and to enhancing our accountability system,” he said.