New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. has been hit with yet another accusation, this time he is being accused of illegally trying to pay a woman for sex, a report says.

Ishmael Temple, who is already suing Beckham for allegedly beating him up, has accused the player of soliciting the woman, the Big Lead reported.

Temple’s attorney alleges that they have evidence that Beckham offered “$1k to sleep with a girl from Arizona visiting L.A.” and also that there were “drugs of the most prohibited types readily available and consumed at [Beckham’s] parties.”

Beckham’s legal team immediately denied the accusation.

“Mr. Beckham denies the recently added allegations and further denies any wrongdoing whatsoever related to the alleged incident,” a statement from the attorneys reads before going on to insist that the player will not be “extorted.”

Following today’s allegation, I received a statement from Daniel E. Davillier, attorney for #Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr, who is refusing to pay extortion money. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/BTwcVI06Wo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018

The latest accusations came on the heels of Temple’s lawsuit seeking $15 million over an alleged assault. Temple claims player beat him, and he suffered broken teeth in the assault.

Beckham has seen other troubles. In March a video surfaced that appeared to show Beckham doing drugs.

