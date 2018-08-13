WATCH: Brawl Erupts Between Jets, Redskins at Joint Practice

The New York Jets and Washington Redskins were involved in a huge brawl on Sunday, which spilled over into where fans were watching.

The fight allegedly started after the Jets’ Trumaine Johnson seemed to deliver a late hit to the Redskins’ Morgan Moses. Then reports say that the Redskins’ Trent Williams threw a “haymaker” during the brawl, Fox News reported.

While Moses was seen limping after the brawl, the team noted that he was fine despite coming off ankle surgery in January.

“If they wanted to be boxers and wrestlers, they’d probably be in another sport,” Jets coach Todd Bowles told the media. “We’re trying to get better. They’re trying to get better. Some things happened — overzealousness. I’ll talk to my guys. [Washington] Coach [Jay] Gruden will talk to his guys, and we’ll have better practices because that’s just a waste of time to me.”

Neither the league nor the teams have noted if there will be any discipline for any of the players.

Video of first Redskins & Jets fight from @TheRealGingerB1 pic.twitter.com/trgeZpDt9R — Ajay Atayee (@AjayAtayee) August 12, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.