Nancy Pelosi Invites U.S. Women’s Team to Capitol Hill

Nancy Pelosi
Getty Images/Mark Wilson

Whether the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) visits the White House, remains something of an open question. Though, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems determined to make sure the World Cup champs make it to Capitol Hill.

In a tweet on Monday, Pelosi praised the USWNT’ “strength, unity, & patriotism,” and invited them to Capitol Hill as a team, or individually.

President Trump had invited the USWNT to the White House win or lose, however, the president seemed noncommittal about the invite after the World Cup finale.

“We haven’t really thought about it,” Trump said Sunday after the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0. “We’ll look at that.”

However, in the developing rivalry between Speaker Pelosi and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC has the upper hand when it comes to the women’s team. The outspoken New York representative invited USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe to the House of Representatives in late June.

Rapinoe accepted the invite.

