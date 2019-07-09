Nancy Pelosi Invites U.S. Women’s Team to Capitol Hill

Whether the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) visits the White House, remains something of an open question. Though, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems determined to make sure the World Cup champs make it to Capitol Hill.

In a tweet on Monday, Pelosi praised the USWNT’ “strength, unity, & patriotism,” and invited them to Capitol Hill as a team, or individually.

Congrats to @uswnt for winning w/ strength, unity & patriotism. By popular, bipartisan demand & with @USRepKCastor & @RepLaHood, co-chairs of Soccer Caucus, I’m pleased to invite the players to the US Capitol as a team or individually to celebrate your inspiring victory. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 8, 2019

President Trump had invited the USWNT to the White House win or lose, however, the president seemed noncommittal about the invite after the World Cup finale.

“We haven’t really thought about it,” Trump said Sunday after the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0. “We’ll look at that.”

However, in the developing rivalry between Speaker Pelosi and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC has the upper hand when it comes to the women’s team. The outspoken New York representative invited USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe to the House of Representatives in late June.

It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

Rapinoe accepted the invite.

