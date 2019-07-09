U.S. Women’s Soccer Co-Captain Megan Rapinoe Accepts Chuck Schumer’s Invitation to Visit Senate

U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation to visit the U.S. Senate offered by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer while rejecting an invitation to visit with President Donald Trump at the White House.

On Monday, the New York Senator invited the U.S. Women’s team to visit the upper chamber after the team won the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

Rapinoe told the media she would be “very happy” to accept Schumer’s invitation to visit Capitol Hill to talk about equal pay with Democrats and celebrate the U.S. Team’s world cup victory.

“Thank you, Chuck Schumer, for inviting us out. We are very happy to accept your invitation to come,” Rapinoe said alluding to a way to “get out” of visiting the White House.

Rapinoe had already vociferously rejected any possible invitation to the White House, saying in June, “I’m not going to the f***ing White House.”

The players on the winning U.S. team have mixed politics with their participation in the World Cup by constantly attacking the president, and making numerous political proclamations such as protesting about “equal pay.” And in Rapinoe’s case, refusing to place her hand over her heart and sing the American national anthem while the team played in France.

Despite the constant attacks from the women’s team, President Trump congratulated the team for its World Cup win in a Sunday tweet.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

