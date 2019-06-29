U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Accepts AOC’s Capitol Hill Invite

Earlier this week, Megan Rapinoe rather directly announced that she will not visit the White House after the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) completes their World Cup run. However, the U.S. soccer star and co-captain apparently has no problem accepting an invite from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour Capitol Hill.

On Friday, after the USWNT defeated France 2-1, the the New York Democrat tweeted:

It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

To which Rapinoe replied, “Consider it done.”

President Trump took exception to Rapinoe’s statement earlier in the week that she is “not going to the f*ck*ng White House,” in the event of a USWNT World Cup Victory. The president reminded Rapinoe that they had not yet won the World Cup and that her disrespect of the flag and anthem was inappropriate, yet, still invited her and the rest of the team to the White House.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

The USWNT did visit the White House in 2015 when Barack Obama was president.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn