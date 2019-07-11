WATCH: O.J. Simpson Takes Swipe at Colin Kaepernick over ‘Betsy Ross’ Shoe Controversy

In a social media video, former NFL star O.J. Simpson took aim at former quarterback Colin Kaepernick for convincing sportswear giant Nike to cancel its American flag-themed shoe.

In a long video ostensibly posted to celebrate his “33rd Annual 39th Birthday,” Simpson posted from the golf course about an array of issues.

But at one point, “The Juice” took a swipe at Kaepernick over the Nike incident.

Celebrating my 33rd Annual 39th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/nl0zIj3dHR — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 9, 2019

“Lately, I saw what Kaepernick pointed out — that the Betsy Ross flag was being used by some negative groups as their symbol,” Simpson said on the video.

“Well, I say don’t let the negative win,” he continued. “As far as I’m concerned, that flag represents the birth of America.”

Of course, the idea that Nike dumped the Betsy Ross shoe because some supposedly “white nationalists” group had taken to using the flag to promote their ideas formed no part of Kaepernick’s critique of the flag nor was it part of Nike’s reasoning for dumping the shoe line.

Kaepernick complained about the flag because he claimed it is irredeemably connected to slavery, not because any white supremacists are using it today.

In other comments, the former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers player said his life has been “quite a ride,” despite the “hurricanes.”

Simpson closed his video saying, “I got some guys to beat and some cake to eat. Take care.”

