USWNT Player Has Hotel Room Burglarized, Key to City Stolen After ESPY’s

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) told the world that that they should hide their wives, kids, and lock their “f*ck*ng doors,” because they held the Key to the City of New York and they were coming for us “b*tches.”

However, it turns out, the USWNT players were the ones who should have locked their doors.

On Wednesday night, after the U.S. women won the “Best Team” Award at the ESPY’s, USWNT midfielder Allie Long had her wedding ring and key to the city, stolen out of her hotel room in Los Angeles.

According to USA Today, “LAPD public information lieutenant Chris Ramirez said the department’s detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating surveillance video from Wednesday night, when Long and her husband, Jose Batista, left the door to their room ‘ajar’ for about an hour — between 9 and 10 p.m. — while celebrating with fellow USWNT players. The team took home the ESPY for best team.

“Long and her husband did not report the burglary until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Ramirez said, because the items stolen were smaller and they did not notice they were missing until checking out. “

Long requested a replacement Key to the City from New York Mayor and Democrat Presidential Candidate Bill de Blasio. The mayor, not exactly a strong proponent of accountability, decided to give the soccer player a new key.

So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered. https://t.co/B5xqZPMZnU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2019

As of Friday morning, the LAPD has no leads in their investigation.

