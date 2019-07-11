WATCH: USWNT Player Ashlyn Harris During Victory Parade: ‘Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife…I’m Comin’ for Y’all B*tches’

Another member of the U.S. Women’s National Team has been seen in an expletive-laden rant on video, this time it’s goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris who was on video dropping f-bombs during Wednesday’s World Cup celebration parade in New York.

Like team co-captain, Megan Rapinoe, Harris also seems to have a habit of using thoroughly foul language she proudly displays on video.

A compilation video of Harris and her teammates celebrating during the World Cup parade shows Harris constantly addressing the camera as “bitch,” and liberally using the guttural phrase “motherf***er,” SBNation reported.

In one short segment, Harris yells, “Hide your kids, hide your wife, and lock your f***in’ doors because we got the key to the motherf***in’ city, and I’m comin’ for all y’all bitches.”

In other segments Harris yells, “You’re f***ing welcome for this content, bitch!” and “This content’s f***ing gold, bitch!” along with video of star Alex Morgan twerking — as well as Harris yelling for Rapinoe to “get her ass in the f***ing locker room.”

Some of the language seen on her Instagram account include:

“We’re on a float, bitch!”

“And it f***ing begins, my friends!”

“Are you not entertained, bitch?” (borrowing from Russell Crowe’s line in “The Gladiator”)

“That is the motherf***in’ T.”

“It’s getting sloppy. It’s getting f***ing sloppy!”

“Pay us, bitch.”

Sadly, SB Nation seemed to think that this misbehavior was amusing and encouraged Harris to keep it up. The sports site called her antics “phenomenal.” And they saluted Harris saying, “Thank you so very for this tremendous content, Ashlyn. It is an American treasure, and we all salute you.”

