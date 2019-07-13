2018 ‘Mr. Olympia’ Shawn Rhoden Charged with Rape

The 2018 Mr. Olympia winner, Shawn Rhoden, has been charged with 1st-degree rape in Utah, according to police.

The police in Salt Lake City, Utah, were called by a female bodybuilder who claimed that Rhoden assaulted her in his hotel room in October of 2018, TMZ reported.

Despite her initial feelings that Rhoden was a “mentor” in bodybuilding, she said he attacked her when she visited his hotel room. The woman told the police that she cried for Rhoden to stop attempting to force himself upon her, but he refused repeatedly.

The reported victim also went to the hospital for a rape check immediately after the purported attack where doctors found at least one laceration indicative of violence.

Officials have hit Rhoden with charges including felony rape, object rape, and forcible sexual assault. His bail has been set at $750,000.

