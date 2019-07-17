Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ‘Dream Crazy’ Ad Nominated for Emmy

A Nike commercial featuring former NFL player and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick has been nominated for an Emmy, TMZ reported.

The ad, entitled Dream Crazy, was first aired last September and features a group of athletes including pros and amateurs alike, as well as Muslims, kids, and disabled athletes.

The ad shows Kaepernick with a voice over saying, “believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” — the tagline from his earlier black and white print ad. It ends with Kaepernick saying, “don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they’re crazy enough.”

The ad also features LeBron James, Serena Williams, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, and Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker who made it to the NFL despite losing his left hand as a young boy.

The Nike ad will face other ads for the iPhone, Netflix, the Macbook, and Sandy Hook Promise.

