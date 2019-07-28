WATCH: Giants Fan Catches Home Run Ball One-Handed While Holding Baby

You might think that hitting a home run would be the biggest highlight of a play, but you would be wrong.

A dad in the stands at San Diego’s Petco Park stole the spotlight on Saturday when he made an amazing one-handed grab of a home run ball while holding a baby.

The moment came in the top of the 10th inning when Pablo Sandoval hit a home run to give the Giants a 2-1 lead. However, even better than the swing that sent the ball into the stands, was the catch made by the kid-toting dad. And to top the whole thing off, the dad was wearing a Willie Mays jersey.

Watch:

Who made the better play? Panda or the dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Z5AQxrAQ4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 27, 2019

Let that be a lesson to everyone who leaves after the 9th inning: Amazing things can still happen to you in extra innings. It’s too bad the kid was not awake, or old enough to appreciate the moment. Though, I’m sure dad will show him/her the video at a later time.

Again and again…

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn