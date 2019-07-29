Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Lands ESPN College Football Gig

Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee will join ESPN as an analyst on the network’s Thursday night college football broadcast.

McAfee had been considering multiple paths which would have taken him back to the NFL.

McAfee had aggressively pursued a spot on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast. In addition, as Pro Football Talk reports, the 32-year-old had posted several recent videos showing that he still possesses the leg strength to kick at the professional level. In his tweet announcing McAfee’s hire for the Thursday night college football spot, ESPN’s Adam Schefter referenced McAfee’s interest in returning to the league.

For our brand: Pat McAfee, who considered a return to the NFL, will contribute to ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, as well as make regular appearances on Get Up. McAfee and Matt Hasselbeck are teammates again on Thursdays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2019

However, McAfee decided to pursue the media side of football. McAfee’s comedy and out-of-the-box personality make him an intriguing choice for an otherwise “conventional” broadcasting gig. After all, how many college football analysts have called out reporters for touching their nipples with microphones? How many punters have done the Conor McGregor victory walk after throwing touchdowns on fake punts? However, that’s also what could make for excellent television if ESPN gives McAfee the ability to be himself on-air.

While McAfee did not land the MNF job this time, a successful run on the Thursday night show could help him eventually get there.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn