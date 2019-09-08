WATCH: Browns’ Greg Robinson Ejected for Kicking Titans Player in the Head

The Cleveland browns are having a far tougher time than expected, in their Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

And not everyone is handling the unexpected adversity well.

Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson was on the ground at the end of a play, when he decided to kick the Titans Kenny Vaccaro in the face.

Watch:

Not what they mean when they say play “foot”ball#Browns LT Greg Robinson has been ejected for the rest of the game pic.twitter.com/ebQT1axiX5 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 8, 2019

The kick didn’t just result in a penalty, it also resulted in Robinson being ejected from the game. The incident was one of a few extra chippy moments in Sunday’s early games. Jacksonville’s Myles Jack was ejected in the first half of the Jaguars game against the Chiefs for throwing a punch.

Myles Jack goes ballistic after finding out he got ejected. It got worse than thispic.twitter.com/FCcAdoAtCj — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 8, 2019

Jack had to be escorted off the field.

Myles Jack does not want to leave after being ejected pic.twitter.com/ii1le5cFOv — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 8, 2019

The Titans lead the Browns 22-13, late in the third quarter.



