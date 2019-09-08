WATCH: Browns’ Greg Robinson Ejected for Kicking Titans Player in the Head

Greg Robinson
The Associated Press

The Cleveland browns are having a far tougher time than expected, in their Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

And not everyone is handling the unexpected adversity well.

Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson was on the ground at the end of a play, when he decided to kick the Titans Kenny Vaccaro in the face.

Watch:

The kick didn’t just result in a penalty, it also resulted in Robinson being ejected from the game. The incident was one of a few extra chippy moments in Sunday’s early games. Jacksonville’s Myles Jack was ejected in the first half of the Jaguars game against the Chiefs for throwing a punch.

Jack had to be escorted off the field.

The Titans lead the Browns 22-13, late in the third quarter.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.