Report: NFL to Give ‘Serious Consideration’ to Putting Antonio Brown on Commissioner’s Exempt List

The NFL is reportedly giving “serious consideration” to putting Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, after accusations of rape were filed against him on Tuesday.

Britney Taylor, a trainer who once worked with Brown, claims that the star receiver committed two acts of sexual assault against her in 2017, and one instance of rape in 2018. The NFL has said they will follow-up with a thorough investigation of the incident.

However, one resource the NFL has at their disposal while the investigation is underway, is the commissioner’s exempt list. A rule which forbids a player under investigation from taking part in his team’s practices and games. According to the Washington Post’s Mark Maske, the league is giving “serious consideration” to putting Brown on that list.

A source told Maske, that the exempt list is something the NFL is “going to have to focus on” in the next few days. Brown practiced with the Patriots for the first time on Wednesday. Though, if the league does put Brown on the list, he would have to stop practicing and he would not be eligible to play against Miami this weekend.

Should Brown get placed on the exempt list, he would still receive regular paychecks despite not being able to take part in team activities.

