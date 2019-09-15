WATCH: Titans Pyrotechnic Machine Bursts into Flames

Everything went right for the Titans last week, as they opened the season by dismantling the highly-touted Cleveland Browns. This week, however, things got off to a very rough and very explosive start.

The pyrotechnic machine the Titans use to get the crowd fired up prior to kickoff, burst into flames just before the Titans and Bengals came out on the field in Cleveland.

Watch:

USA Today’s Mike Jones reported that the stadium staff “got the fire extinguished after a few minutes,” and no one was harmed.

As bad as the blaze looked, the anthem and the rest of the pregame show came off without a hitch and kickoff was not delayed.

