XFL Has No Interest in Antonio Brown

On Friday, the New England Patriots decided they wanted nothing more to do with embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown. On Sunday, we learn that the XFL doesn’t want anything to do with him either.

In an early Sunday morning tweet storrm, Brown let the world know that he was done with the NFL. Hours later, an XFL source to Pro Football Talk told Mike Florio that the new league has no interest in Brown either.

As the New York Post reports, “The seven-time Pro Bowler was cut from the Patriots on Friday, 11 days after signing with the team. Brown is accused of sexual assault by Britney Taylor in a civil lawsuit. A second woman also came forward and accused Brown of sexual misconduct. She later claimed the 31-year-old had sent her “intimidating” text messages after going public with the allegations.”

It’s not unusual to see fledgling leagues sign high-profile players from the NFL. However, some of those high-profile players come with reputations that even new leagues aren’t willing to deal with. Apparently, the swirl of rape and sexual misconduct allegations around Brown were too much for the XFL.

The NFL’s investigation into the accusations against Brown, however, will continue.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn